Northeast District Extension Director Art Bradley introduced Paul McKenzie as interim director of Warren County Cooperative Extension during Monday night’s meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners. McKenzie was appointed as a result of the recent retirement of County Extension Director Crystal Smith.
McKenzie, local agriculture and horticulture Extension agent, has 25 years of experience with North Carolina Cooperative Extension. He has worked with the Cooperative Extension centers in Warren and Vance counties since 2008.
“I’m deeply humbled by this opportunity,” McKenzie said.
He praised the work of Crystal Smith, who served with North Carolina Cooperative Extension in various roles since 1996 and who became Extension director in Warren County in 2012.
“My number one goal is to continue the legacy of Crystal Smith,” McKenzie said. “We have a great team.”
County Commissioners’ Vice Chairman Victor Hunt, who operates a local farm, praised McKenzie’s work.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Paul for 10 or 15 years,” Hunt said. “I feel confident in him serving in (the interim director’s) role. We have the best Cooperative Extension in the state with people like Crystal and Paul.
Bradley said that Cooperative Extension will continue to work with Warren County through the process of hiring an extension director.
Other business
In other action, the board:
• Approved a request from Warren County Habitat for Humanity for a permit fees waiver in the amount of $325 plus the cost per square foot of building/deck for house construction at 106 and 107 Northwoods Court in Norlina.
• Adopted a resolution urging Congress to support extending a full government-to-government relations and full federal recognition to the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe of North Carolina.
• Rescheduled a public hearing regarding proposed text amendments to the zoning ordinance and tabled board action until the Aug. 7 meeting. The text amendments relate to maximum impervious surface area requirements for residential, non-residential and industrial development,
• Appointed Vice Chairman Victor Hunt to serve as a voting delegate for the annual National Association of Counties business meeting on July 24 during the NACo Annual Conference.
