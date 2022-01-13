The Warren County Board of Commissioners will have a full slate of matters to discuss as the board conducts its work session at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.
The meeting will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton and also may be accessed via social media.
The board is scheduled to consider several matters remaining from a Jan. 3 regular meeting that was abbreviated due to inclement weather.
Interstate Overlay District
The board was originally scheduled to vote on a proposed Interstate Overlay District during the Jan. 3 meeting. According to that meeting’s agenda, the IOD is proposed because current zoning for land bordering Interstate 85 does not allow for commercial activity common near interstates, such as restaurants, gas stations, hotels, retail businesses or industrial activity.
According to the county, 20 percent of parcels bordering I-85 are zoned for commercial and/or industrial activity, while 80 percent are zoned for agricultural residential.
The proposed IOD as recommended by the Warren County Planning Board, covers the parcels of land touching i-85 at the Wise, Oine, Ridgeway-Drewry and Manson interchanges.
During a previous community forum about the proposed IOD, Warren County Community and Economic Development Director Charla Duncan said that the proposed IOD would provide landowners with the opportunity to utilize their property for uses beyond what is allowed by current zoning ordinances. However, she added that the proposed IOD would not replace the zoning already in place for an area, referred to as base zoning, but would serve as a supplement to allow for more development options if the property owner wants to sell the land for development.
The board must choose between four options that would specify what land would fall into the proposed IOD:
• Option 1: Parcels touching I-85 at the Wise, Oine, Ridgeway-Drewry and Manson interchanges
• Option 2: 1,000 square feet out from I-85 (full parcel; no split zoning)
• Option 3: 1,000 square feet out from I-85 (clipped; split zoning parcels)
• Option 4: 1,000 square feet out from I-85 interchange, full parcel (no split zoning parcels); interchanges only.
The proposed IOD would have the following dimensional requirements:
• 1 acre (43,560 square feet) minimum lot size
• 100 feet width minimum
• 200 feet depth minimum
• 50 feet front setback minimum
• 35 feet side setback minimum (corner lot 50 feet)
• 50 feet rear setback minimum
• 100 feet height maximum
When the board votes on the proposed IOD, it will consider these dimensional requirements, a table of permitted uses, and amendments to the zoning ordinance that would address racetracks, internet sweepstakes and shooting ranges.
Other discussion
Other matters moved from the Jan. 3 meeting to the Jan. 19 work session include an update on progress related to expanding broadband internet across the county, purchasing a new audio/visual system for the Armory Civic Center and amendments to the Armory Civic Center fee waiver policy.
The board will also conduct a budget goal setting discussion.
The regular work session will be followed by a meeting with representatives of local municipalities.
The county expects to finalize the agenda for the work session in the next couple of days. For a closer look at the finalized agenda, see the Jan. 19 edition of The Warren Record.
