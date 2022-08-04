Passion and a strong sense of urgency to reach and engage the community set the tone for the first Warren County School Board Table Talk discussion held Monday, Aug. 1, at Warren County Middle School from 5-6:30 p.m.
The entire county was invited to attend and join the conversation on community engagement and future planning efforts within the local public school system. Although the audience was sparse in attendance, the conversation was loaded with robust, genuine and innovative feedback from members of the local community.
Warren County School Board Chair Jennifer Sims opened the meeting with a welcome and by sharing the night’s objectives, which were to:
• Engage in a discussion regarding community involvement. (What does it mean?)
• Consider strategies for increased and authentic community engagement. (How do we get there?)
• Consider more formal and informal opportunities for community dialogue and conversation.
Three core questions were used to guide discussion. When posed with question number one, “What does authentic community engagement mean and/or look like to me?” The audience used many variations of what authentic community engagement looked like to them. However, the resounding theme from most was to meet the community where they are and to provide diverse opportunities of which everyone can take a part.
Dr. Gabe Cumming, PhD, a Warren County parent of school-aged children, responded by saying, “transparency; what’s happening, where the process is going and inclusivity, active process; going out to find them creating opportunities that different folks are comfortable with and varied ways of varied participation.”
Jereann King Johnson, community citizen, stated that to her, authentic community engagement, “Honors what people bring, cultural backgrounds, how people understand the process and working in partnership with the school’s goals that keep children in the center, better outcomes for Warren County kids.”
Another community citizen, Aimee Cooper, suggested that the word, “meeting,” which had been used consistently during the evening was too formal and suggested other ways to reach and engage the community with ideas such as Doughnuts for Dads and “going to neighborhoods passing our popsicles and conversations.” Cooper also stated that there is a gap between community and schools, and there needs to be some kind of needs assessment, then reach out to community partners and churches to see if they want to be involved. She also stated, “People will help if they know how to help.”
Throughout the evening, trust in the system, trust in the process and community trust were strong sentiments. Barbara Espinosa, community citizen, remarked, “Community trust caused parents to go away; earn back trust that was lost.”
The chosen model of discussion was also brought up by King, Cummings and Carla Cumming, PhD, who introduced and shared various community engagement discussion models and methods.
After answering and discussing final planned questions, Ebony Talley-Brame, school board member, wrapped up the meeting calling for stronger Parent Teacher Associations and stating that the meeting was time well spent. Sims and other members of the school board stated that this was just the first of many other meetings with the community while also searching for ways to involve more citizens.
