Santa Claus visits Arcola Rural Volunteer Fire Department on Christmas Eve before making his way around the world to bring presents to all the good boys and girls. Each child who visited with Santa at the fire department received a toy and stocking. Adults enjoyed spending time with Santa Claus, too.
