Emergency personnel respond to a two-bus accident at the Connell Road bus entrance to the Warren County Middle School/Warren County High School campus near Warrenton. Several students complained of injuries.
Most Popular
Articles
- Sanford man arrested in connection with vehicle theft
- Flames extinguished
- Wortham to sing National Anthem at Durham Bulls games
- Ridgeway Cantaloupe 5k draws more than 60 participants
- NC Research & Engagement Group plans Community Engagement Forum
- Warrenton resident celebrates 100th birthday
- WECHS student interns at local radio station
- Camel arrives at local business
- I-85 Welcome Center near Virginia state line reopens
- Moseleys experience year of life’s milestones
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.