The Lake Gaston Association will sponsor its Seventh Annual Jack D. Saunders Community Paper Shred on Saturday, May 8, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The collection will be accomplished in the lower parking area at the Roanoke-Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department, 790 Lizard Creek Rd., Littleton. The service is free to the public, but contributions will be accepted.
Items which may be shredded can include any old paper records (staples and paper clips need not be removed, but no three ring binders or heavy metal clamps). Any amount of paper that can be shredded during the time period will be accepted.
The truck-mounted shredder consumes about 10 book boxes/cases of paper every eight minutes. No boxes, computer memory discs or thumb drives can go into the shredder.
The public may stand and watch while the paper is shredded.
For more information, call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577,or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.