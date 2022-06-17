An Ice Cream Social was held by The Lake Gaston Ladies Club on Tuesday, June 7, at Pleasant Hill Christian Church Family Life Center with more than 100 members in attendance. Besides enjoying ice cream and homemade cookies, the ladies were recognized the 25 local organizations below with $500 donations each at their Social:
Central Life Saving Rescue Squad; Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department; Ebony Volunteer Fire Department; Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department; Gaston Volunteer Rescue Squad; Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department; Lake Gaston Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team; Littleton Volunteer Fire Department; Littleton Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team; Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department; Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department Fireworks; Long Bridge Dive Team; Palmer Springs Volunteer Fire Department; Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department; Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department Dive Team; Southside Rescue Squad; Warren County Rescue Squad; John 3:16 Summer Camp Wildwood Foundation; Union Mission Women’s Shelter; Madeline’s House; SCVP Piedmont Crisis Center; Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 9-3, Lake Gaston NC/VA; John 3:16 Community Resource; Hannah’s Place; and Pleasant Hill Christian Church.
During the 2021-22 regular meeting year, luncheon jar donations were presented to John 3:16, Loaves and Fishes, Ray of Hope Food Pantry, Project Restoration, Jackson Feild Home, Helpful Hands and Hearts, the Lake Gaston Water Safety Council, Lake Gaston 9-1-1 and the Ladies of the Lake. More than $4,800 was donated through the luncheon jars to these organizations, which included the local banks, for a total in excess of $17,500 in donations this fiscal year.
The club also donated 39 LifeVacs to public schools and two private schools, and assisted with Kentucky’s hurricane relief efforts by sending many bags of food and supplies.
For membership information for 2022-23, contact Membership Chair Debbie Gravanda at membership@lakegastonlc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.