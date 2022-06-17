The Lake Gaston Ladies Club presented donations to a number of lake-area organizations during a recent meeting. Organization representatives accepting the donations are, from the left, front row: Sabrina Lawson, Union Mission Women’s Shelter; John Dyckman, Coast Guard Auxiliary, Flotilla 9-3, Lake Gaston NC/VA; Carolyn Ross-Holmes, John 3:16 Community Resource; Kayla Perarson, Hannah’s Place; Patty Richardson, representing Pleasant Hill Christian Church and Central Life Saving Rescue Squad; Del Conner, Ebony Volunteer Fire Department; and Stan Brothers, Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department; along with Valarie Ruch, LGLC vice president; back row: Shannon McAllister, John 3:16 Summer Camp; James Jansco, Wildwood Foundation; Joey Hammack, Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department; Kenny Craeger, Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Deparatment Dive Team; Ray Jeter, Roanoke Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department; Butch Freeman, Long Bridge Volunteer Fire Department; Sandra Conner, Southside Rescue Squad; and Jay Conrad, Gaston Volunteer Rescue Squad.