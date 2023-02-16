Editor’s Note: This year, Celebrating Black History, presented by the Warren County Chapter, NAACP, will focus on “Stories of and about Our Elders.”
Priscilla Alston Dunson, daughter of Will Alston and Maude Kearney Alston, grew up in the neighborhood in which she still lives. She now lives less than one-quarter mile from the house in which she grew up. Her parents were pillars of the West Franklin Street community and reared their family here. Mrs. Alston’s grandmother, Mrs. Clarissa Kearney, who lived until she was 98, also lived with them. Mrs. Dunson’s mother, Maude, outlived her mother to the ripe age of 104. As you can see, these ladies were stalwart Christians and, like Priscilla, they were either centenarians or so close that they might as well be called one.
Being surrounded by a family of talkers, Priscilla was more than a perfect fit as she, too, developed excellent skills with which to communicate with others. It mattered not whether she was communicating with adults or with her peers. In order to excel at communicating with others, you must also be a good listener. Young people of her generation were quite adept at this because it was improper for young people to dip into grown folk’s business.
Just by being around her mother, grandmother, and other elders, Priscilla learned a lot. Her formal education continued at John R. Hawkins High School, where she began school in the first grade and graduated after completing the eleventh grade. She walked to the elementary school building located just outside of what was the West Franklin Street, Warrenton city limits. The high school building was even closer to her house. Two of her early friends were Edythe Wright, who lived on North Main Street in the neighborhood known as Quick City, and Gretchen Thornton (Richardson), who also lived on West Franklin Street, but within the city limits. They were bosom buddies from early childhood to their deaths.
Having a keen interest in learning, Priscilla listened carefully to the information her parents and grandmother gave her. She was especially interested in learning those things that would make her a good homemaker. After her marriage to James Dunson, she put these skills to work as mother of James (Jimmy), Ella Carol, Don and Glenda Maude. She became an excellent seamstress and cook. (Never would she admit that the latter might have been learned from her husband, who was a high performing chef for the Seaboard Airline Railroad.) Some of this was learned from her grandmother and mother who were not only highly respected by her, but by the community-at-large.
As Priscilla Alston Dunson became older, she was not only respected by her family, but by the community-at-large. Before she stopped driving her own automobile, you could find her at Lowes Grocery Store (later Just Save) making her own purchases, talking to her Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church members, or with other friends and neighbors as they caught up with local news. On Sundays, she worshipped at Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church and took part in its affairs. When her children attended Warren County Schools, she was active in each school’s Parent Teacher Association. She thought it only proper to chaperone them at community functions such as school plays, community dances, and the like. She also continued to offer them physical and moral support as they completed colleges of their choice, entered the workforce and started their own families. Yes, she is a loving grandmother, and they, too, love her.
Priscilla Alston Dunson, though a centenarian+ is still quite independent. Mrs. Dunson was present at the dedication of the Haley-Haywood Park, where she spoke and joined this family at a Warrenton restaurant for its reunion. It was evident that she had more stamina than the younger generation. She still takes pleasure in caring for her home. She can identify family pictures and share anecdotes about family members and friends. Not only is she proud of her immediate family, she loves to talk about her grandchildren.
I have known Priscilla Alston Dunson all of my life. I even knew her grandmother and her parents, as well as other family members who lived in the neighborhood (McCarroll and Annie Mae Alston). During the summer, Jereann King Johnson and I had the opportunity to listen to her share information about her childhood to the present. This she did with no hesitation – showing us pictures and other documents she had on hand. This included a picture of her mother and other students who had attended the Warrenton Episcopal School. Whenever I need the facts, I call on her. (It is amazing what she remembers.) She is a remarkable woman.
