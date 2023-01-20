The Vance-Granville Community College Men’s Achievement Academy will host a panel discussion to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Main Campus Civic Center, located at 200 Community College Rd., Henderson.
The event is presented in partnership with Vance-Granville’s Initiative on Equity for Women of Color.
The panelists for this celebration include the following:
• Deanna Townsend-Smith, Ed.D., senior director of the Dudley Flood Center for Educational Equity & Opportunity
• Warren Allen, VGCC student
• Gwen Clayton, VGCC student
• Marque Debnam, VGCC Paralegal Program head
• Leslie Hurt, moderator, VGCC Sociology instructor
In addition to the panel discussion, there will also be opportunities for audience participation.
There is no cost to attend the event, and all are welcome. To register and reserve your spot, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/vance-granville-mlk-celebration-2023-tickets-504827722307.
For more information, contact one of the planning committee members:
• Marque Debnam (debnamm@vgcc.edu)
• Jason Snelling (snellingj@vgcc.edu)
• Delton Farmer (farmerd@vgcc.edu)
• Derrick Cameron (camerond@vgcc.edu)
• Leslie Hurt (hurtl@vgcc.edu)
For more information about the Men’s Achievement Academy and VIEW, visit the Clubs & Organizations page at www.vgcc.edu.
