A single-engine, fixed wing plane crashed in the edge of a wooded area near the Nocarva Airport at Lake Gaston Sunday afternoon.
Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department Chief Robby Ross told the newspaper that the call came in at 2:49 p.m.
He reported that the plane was attempting to take off from the Nocarva Airport and crashed adjacent to the airstrip. The crash occurred in an area near the intersection with Lakeshore Drive and Bayshore Drive, several yards from Lake Gaston.
In addition to Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, Macon Rural Volunteer Fire Department, Warren County Emergency Medical Services, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County EM-1 and the North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the call.
According to Warren County EMS, one person was transported to ECU North (formerly Halifax Regional) and then by EastCare medical helicopter to the UNC Burn Center.
Ross said that representatives from the Federal Aviation Agency and National Transportation Safety Board were expected to arrive at the scene today to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.