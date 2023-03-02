Incident reports
• On Jan. 27, Voyette Perkins-Brown reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Turner Circle, Norlina, address. Damage to the structure of a home was estimated at $1,000.
• On Jan. 30, Harvey Ray Richardson reported that a weapon was stolen from a vehicle at a Carter Hill Rd., Warrenton, address. A Smith & Wesson 9 mm valued at $400 was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 30, Lagaryious Bullock of Burchette Road, Manson, reported that a firearm was stolen from a Crestwood Road, Warrenton, address. A Diamondback DB-15 valued at $1,300 was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 30, Ryan Newton of Sulphur Springs Rd., Warrenton, reported online extortion/blackmail. An estimated $500 was reported stolen.
• On Jan. 31, Family Dollar on Lizard Creek Road, Littleton, reported that two counterfeit $100 bills were used at the store.
• On Jan. 31, Rosemary Clinton reported larceny at an Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, address. Reported stolen were purses/handbags/wallets valued at $25, identity documents and $400 in cash.
• On Feb. 1, Sandra Reavis of Vicksboro Road, Henderson, reported a case of failure to work after being paid. Funds lost amounted to $250.
• On Feb. 1, Willis Jamar Carver of Youngsville reported breaking and entering, theft from building and destruction/damage property at a Robin Hood Road, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen were two toilets with a value of $200, a dishwasher valued at $200 and two boxes of flooring valued at $250. Damage to the side door of a home was estimated at $200.
• On Feb. 2, City Limits Auto Sales on US Hwy. 158 Business West, Warrenton, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property. Damage was reported to the structure of a business and to a wooden deck.
• On Feb. 5, Ricky Andrea Branch reported misdemeanor breaking and entering at a Countryside Drive, Norlina, address.
• On Feb. 7, Francis Parks reported burglary/breaking and entering in the form of locks cut off a storage building at a US Hwy. 401 South, Warrenton, address.
• On Feb. 7, Alexa Clamar Richardson reported that a vehicle registration sticker had been stolen from a license plate at a Liberation Road, Norlina, address.
• On Feb. 10, Quinton Allen Williams reported burglary/breaking and entering, larceny after break/enter and destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Bluegrass Drive, Warrenton, address. Damage was reported to a single occupancy dwelling. Items stolen included a video gaming system valued at $1,300, a five gallon water jug continuing $1,000 in coins and video games (downloaded to console) valued at $280.
• On Feb. 12, Edward Strudwick reported that a vehicle had been taken without consent/permission from a Ridgeway-Drewry Road, Norlina, address.
• On Feb. 10, Jennifer Wrenn of Perrytown Road, Warrenton, reported that identity documents had been stolen and a bank/savings and loan account was opened in her name.
• On Feb. 13, Marvin Lukes Brown reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property and theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories from a Duke Drive, Norlina, address. A fan belt was reported damaged, and a chrome colored headlight cover and power steering fluid lid were reported stolen.
• On Feb. 13, Mary Branch of Michael’s Quarry Road, Norlina, reported online wire fraud. A total of $345 was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 14, James Walker reported theft of motor vehicle parts or accessories, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and other larceny at an NC Hwy. 43, Macon, address. Automobile damage was estimated at $5,000. Reported stolen were vehicle parts/accessories valued at $300 and a dirt bike valued at $500.
• On Feb. 15, Cheryl Davis of Town and Country Lane, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a US Hwy. 1 South, Norlina, address. Automobile damage was estimated at $1,000.
• On Feb. 15, Linda Hargrove of US Hwy. 1 North, Wise, reported wire fraud. A total of $5,600 was reported stolen.
• On Feb. 15, Jaquan Richardson reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at an Elzie Road, Warrenton, address. Damage to a vehicle was reported.
• On Feb. 16, Ash Lamy reported that a $1,000 bill valued at $25,000 and a $500 bill valued at $10,000 were stolen from Pay Jay’s on US Hwy. 1 North, Norlina.
• On Feb. 17, Danny Hicks reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property at a Hicks Farm Road, Manson, address. Damage to a glass sunroof and carport was reported.
• On Feb. 14, Juan Solis of Redman Trail, Warrenton, reported that $45 was stolen from a construction site at a Shocco Springs Road, Warrenton, address.
