Warren County Memorial Library has met the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic head on, even while its doors were closed to the public for several months.
Since North Carolina began to feel the impact of the virus in the spring, the library has not shut down completely. It first offered phone and virtual resources only, later expanded to provide no-contact book pickup, and, in September, reopened to the public with precautions.
Through this time of almost constant transition, demand for library services has remained high, as Library Director Cheryl Reddish told the Warren County Board of Commissioners during its Oct. 21 work session.
Evidence of this can be found in a report for the months of July through September that she presented to the board. During that time period, patron visits increased from 538 in July to 596 in August. The number jumped to 892 in September.
In September, 38 students went to the library to complete their remote learning sessions with Warren County Schools. As of Oct. 21, the number had increased to 61.
However, the strongest evidence that many people are taking advantage of library services can be found in data related to its website. The number of library website visits was 15,053 in July. Following a dip to 12,454 in August, website visits increased to 28,220 in September.
The number of website hits was 96,032 in July, but decreased to 92,297 in August. The website came back strong in September, with hits totaling 1,166,593.
Reddish told commissioners that Warren County Memorial Library is open from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Face coverings are required, hand sanitizer is provided, and seating is limited to provide space for social distancing.
Further precautions in light of COVID-19 include sanitizing computers and restrooms daily. Books that have been returned are quarantined for four days.
Reddish noted that the library continues to offer no contact book pickup, which allows patrons to request books by phone or through the library website, and pick them up in bags placed in the lobby.
WiFi continues to be available inside the library and in the parking lot. The public may use library computers for a few minutes, for one hour or for a longer period of time. Reddish said that computers in different areas of the library have been designated for these periods of usage.
She said that the community meeting room has been transformed into a virtual learning area for students. Public reservations for the room are available on Fridays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Reddish said that the library now offers Facebook Live sessions for the Teen Anime and Manga Zoom Book Club, Preschool Story Time, I Can Read Chapter Books for Kids, and the new “Let’s Read” community literacy volunteer program.
Reddish noted that local residents should expect much more to come. Warren County Memorial Library is part of NC Cardinal, a resource sharing consortium of North Carolina public libraries. Reddish said that the local library received a $3,748 State Library of North Carolina Library Services and Technology Act grant to re-barcode the library’s collection of more than 35,000 items and offer more than 9,000 new library cards.
Warren County Memorial Library is at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton. For more information, call 252-257-4990 or visit wcmlibrary.org.
