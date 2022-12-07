Gen-Z Youth, a ministry of Zion Church, Norlina, in the Oine community, opened the Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store behind Paynter’s Tractor Repair in Wise to meet the needs of the community and to raise funds to benefit area church youth groups.
The youth group began early this year when Zion pastor, the Rev. Richard Booker, and his wife, Jennifer, invited youth to their home on a Sunday night for a waffle bar and devotional time. Sixteen young people attended the first event, including some who regularly attended church with their families and others that the Bookers had not seen in church for a while.
The one-time gathering soon became a weekly time of fellowship, devotion, food and games. The group grew to a total of 25 youth, representing both Zion Church youth and others whom the youth invited.
The Gen-Z Youth started talking about how they could help the local area through a type of missionary work or community service.
At the same time, Richard Booker has been working to complete his doctorate at Duke Divinity School in the Thriving Rural Communities Fellowship Program. He earned his masters degree in Thriving Rural Communities. The fellowship program involved a community outreach aspect with support from the Duke Endowment with the goal that the formation of community outreach could serve as a model.
Booker originally developed the idea of a thrift store in the summer as a way to reach at-risk youth in the community. The original idea involved at-risk youth working at the Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store to handle management, set schedules, track and maintain inventory, and other typical business functions in order to learn work skills and personal responsibility while learning how to build a business from the ground up. At the same time, local residents could find Christmas items, clothing, toys and other articles at a low cost.
However, because the Gen-Z Youth had developed such an interest in community outreach, plans changed. Members of the youth group handle all aspects of the business under Booker’s guidance.
The Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store is part of Gen-Z Youth’s Hope N.O.W. initiative. Booker indicated that the name of the initiative describes its goal: offering hope to youth in Norlina, Oine and Wise through a community outreach focus. This initiative will serve as the basis for his doctoral thesis which he hopes will create a framework that will serve as a model for other rural areas.
“I believe that the future of rural communities must be a regained sense of community,” Booker said. “The problems and issues faced by rural communities we have to solve ourselves.”
The Duke Endowment provided seed funding to launch the Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store, which is also sponsored by Paynter’s Tractor Repair, which provided the space to operate the store in-kind. The Gen-Z Youth spent countless Saturday hours cleaning the space, pricing, arranging and organizing donated items, handling inventory and completing the other work typically associated with operating a business.
The store offers clothing for adults, youth, children and babies, toys, small appliances, dishes, housewares, books and more.
“If you can find it at a department store, we have that here,” Booker said.
The store also features a coffee bar that also offers hot chocolate and apple cider
Proceeds will be divided between community projects that the youth will identify and a seed fund that will be used to establish a community endowment fund. This fund, additional community involvement and grant funding could be the start of a perpetual endowment fund.
“We could be able to build a perpetual endowment fund to give grants to other youth organizations,” Booker said.
For now, the store will be open through Dec. 22, but the youth hope there will be enough support to operate it on a continuous basis.
Youth who were operating the store on Friday described operating the store as a way to help the community in many ways.
“The program means helping out by giving back to the community,” Shy’Anne Norwood said. “
She finds it especially meaningful that that items donated for the store are made available to help the community.
“It makes me really happy,” Norwood said. “I like helping people. It’s a good way to spread Jesus and God with other people.”
She notes that the store offers a practical alternative to the expensive items in most stores.
“It helps people with Christmas,” Norwood said. “The gifts in stores are really expensive. Here, people can afford things for Christmas.”
Arianna Hargrove enjoys giving back to the community through the store and the items she has donated.
“I like to help give back through the stuff I don’t need and know that other people need,” she said.
Hargrove is also grateful for the opportunity to support the community with funds raised through the store’s proceeds.
“I like giving back to help the community with what they want to accomplish,” she said. “If it can help youth groups in the area with grants through half of the proceeds, I will help with that.”
Regan and Alexa Alexander consider the impact that the Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store can make in the community.
“It is really cool to raise money for the community and to get to go on mission trips,” Regan said.
Alexa agrees.
“We are making a big impact in the community,” she said.
The Christmas Shoppe and Holiday Thrift Store, located at 1719 US 1, Norlina, in the Wise community, is open through Dec. 22. Hours are 4-8 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. on Saturdays. Donation drop-offs may be made at the store between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and other times by appointment.
