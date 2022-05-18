A malfunction in the HVAC system at Warren County Middle School on Monday caused smoke to fill the ventilation system. The school had to be evacuated until the smoke was cleared. Students later returned to class. Fire departments responding to the call include Norlina, Warrenton Rural, Afton-Elberon, Hawtree and Ridgeway.
