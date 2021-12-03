The local organization Every Life Matters will be accepting donations of toys, games and other items until Wednesday, Dec. 10, to help the children and youth in several Warren County families which ELM adopted for Christmas.
Items for boys and girls ages 18 months to 16 years are accepted. Toys and games are preferred for small children. Books, games and art supplies will be accepted for the older youth.
All items must be new and unwrapped due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Drop items in the box at Rachel’s Whistle Stop Café, 123 Hyco St., Norlina.
For more information, contact Luticia Shearin at sharinluticia@gmail.com.
