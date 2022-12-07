John Branche, who previously served as chief deputy major of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, took the oath of office as the county’s sheriff during a ceremony at the Warren County Courthouse Monday night.
He was accompanied by his wife, Kellie, and their children, Christian, Jaylen and Lily. Also attending were many representatives of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Detention Center, Warren County 911 Dispatch Center, Warren County Magistrate’s Office, elected officials, court representatives, extended family members, friends and many others.
Warren County’s Chief Magistrate Al Kearney administered the oath of office. Branche succeeds Johnny Williams, who served as sheriff from 1994 through November of this year, and who attended Monday’s ceremony. He did not seek re-election.
A longtime resident of the community, Branche has served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for more than 20 years.
A native of nearby Vance County, Branche grew up having many family members in Warren County and has lived here for the past 30 years.
He began his law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 with a position at the Warren County Detention Center, ultimately reaching the rank of sergeant-supervisor. Branche completed his training with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through Vance-Granville Community College.
He then moved to patrol duties. In 2006, he became the lieutenant of investigations and, later, head of investigations.
In 2018, Branche became the captain of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Two years later, that position was reclassified with the title of chief deputy major.
With state certification as a trainer and coordinator, Branche has served as a law enforcement trainer for the past eight years. As chief deputy major, he coordinated all training for the sheriff’s office.
