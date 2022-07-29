Kaleya A. Crosson, a graduate of Warren New Tech High School, is the recipient of a $500 scholarship from the Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Widows/Hilda Terry Scholarship Fund.
Crosson is the granddaughter of Towanda and the late Tony Crosson. She will be attending Aveda Institute, where she will major in Esthetics.
The Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Widows consists of ladies of various religious denominations who are involved in effective community services.
A scholarship is given to a deserving high school graduate in Warren and Vance counties each year.
The family of the late Dr. Hilda M. Terry, who was an educator in Warren County and a former president of Vance-Warren Ministers’ Wives and Widows, also provides a scholarship through the organization.
