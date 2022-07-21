The board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation will begin accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving Warren County and will be awarded from the community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,500.
Applications are now available. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org/Warren for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon on Aug. 16.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Warren County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“Warren County’s wonderful nonprofits are an asset to our community,” said Linda Browne, board president. “We are grateful to support them and the people they serve.”
For further information, contact Kelly Lee, NCCF program officer, at klee@nccommunityfoundation.org or 252-557-0278.
