The Kittrell Job Corps Center Job Corps Center has announced open enrollment and immediate openings for in-person instruction and career training in the nation’s leading industries.
Job Corps is the nation’s largest career training and education program for young people ages 16 through 24 from low-income households. The program provides hands-on training, on-campus housing, meals, health care and job search assistance at no cost to those who qualify.
To maintain safety protocols related to COVID-19, many Job Corps centers have operated under restricted enrollment due to the residential aspect of the program. The decision to reopen Kittrell Job Corps Center to new students lifts the remaining restrictions on enrollment and restores the center to pre-pandemic admission standards.
“Over the course of the pandemic, we’ve faced and overcome extraordinary challenges to enable Job Corps’ students to pursue their career training,” said National Director of Job Corps Rachel Torres. “The goal has always been to return to full, in-person center operations as quickly and safely as possible. Our students need Job Corps, and the workforce needs our students.”
Job Corps is free for students who meet the eligibility requirements, and students can apply and enroll at any time. Kittrell Job Corps Center trains students in Culinary Arts, Business Office Administration, Certified Nursing Assistant, Security Protective Service, Brick Masonry, Facility Maintenance, Medical Administrative Assistant and Advanced Human Service. For more information about Kittrell Job Corps Center, or to begin the enrollment process, call 800-733-JOBS (5627).
Administered by the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration and established in 1964, Job Corps has 121 centers located in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. There are four centers in North Carolina including the Oconaluftee Job Corps Center, Schenck Job Corps Center, L. B. Johnson Job Corps Center and the Kittrell Job Corps Center.
