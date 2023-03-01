A ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday officially marked the opening of SafeKey Staffing and Respite Care LLC on Warrenton’s Main Street. Through her new business, registered nurse Keyshae K. Simmons aims to ease the burden of the healthcare worker shortage ofhospitals and nursing homes by filling in staffing gaps on a temporary basis.
Simmons, SafeKey Staffing’s owner, CEO and director of nursing, is a 2006 graduate of Warren County High School with 12 years of experience in the field of healthcare.
Through her education and training, Simmons progressed from certified nursing assistant to licensed practical nurse and to registered nurse. Her career has included experience in a range of healthcare settings, including long-term care, intensive care, medical and surgical, and home health.
As Simmons worked in these settings, she saw a critical need.
“There were always staffing shortages,” she said.
Simmons wanted to help hospitals and nursing homes fill in these staffing gaps while they looked for workers to hold the positions on a permanent basis. She hoped to find a way to give back to her home community while supporting healthcare.
The answer was SafeKey Staffing and Respite Care LLC. Currently, Simmons is licensed to staff facilities across North Carolina, but her goal is to expand the license to include facilities out-of-state.
Simmons continues to build a staffing pool of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and medication aids. Providing assistance is her brother, Keyon Simmons, who serves as staff recruiter.
Currently, SafeKey Staffing is contracting with hospitals and nursing homes, but the business is reaching out to other healthcare facilities.
“Whoever uses healthcare staffing,” Keyshae Simmons said.
When facilities notify SafeKey Staffing of a need, Simmons will contact her pool of healthcare workers to fill that gap. Sometimes, she will fill the need herself.
“SafeKey Staffing will work side by side with facilities in need to ensure that your staffing needs are met with reliable staff delivering quality care to your residents or patients,” the business’ website states.
SafeKey Staffing will build a foundation with healthcare staffing, but Simmons hopes to expand the scope of its services in the future.
“Over the next couple of months, I am wanting to obtain a license for home health and respite care,” she said.
SafeKey Staffing and Respite Care LLC, located at 122 N. Main St., Warrenton, in the same building that houses Oh Esthetics, is open from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-879-0211, email safekeynursing@gmail.com or visit safekeystaff.com.
