The Northeast District of North Carolina Cooperative Extension will host a virtual 4-H Spirit Week and Teen Retreat in March.
According to the Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center, the event will allow teens to meet other youth from their district, and attend leadership and life skills workshops.
Spirit Week activities include the following:
• Crazy Sock Day, Monday, March 22
• Wear Green Day, Tuesday, March 23
• Clover All Over Day, Wednesday, March 24
• Favorite Sports Team Day, Thursday, March 25
• Favorite 4-H T-shirt Day, Friday, March 26
• Teen Retreat T-shirt Day, Saturday, March 27
Teen Retreat activities will be held via Zoom from 6-8 p.m. on March 26 and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on March 27.
For more information, contact the Warren Count Center at 252-257-3640 or 704-984-2221.
