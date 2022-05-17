Warren County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Major John Branche was elected as sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election. He will succeed Sheriff Johnny Williams, who did not seek re-election after serving seven terms for a total of 27 years as the county’s top law enforcement officer.
With all precincts reporting, Branche received 2,334 votes. Norlina Police Chief Keishawn Mayes received 817.
A native of nearby Vance County, Branche grew up having many family members in Warren County and has lived here for the past 30 years.
He began his law enforcement career with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in 1998 with a position at the Warren County Detention Center, ultimately reaching the rank of sergeant-supervisor. Branche completed his training with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office through Vance-Granville Community College.
He then moved to patrol duties. In 2006, he became the lieutenant of investigations and, later, head of investigations.
In 2018, Branche became the captain of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office. Two years later, that position was reclassified with the title of chief deputy major.
With state certification as a trainer and coordinator, Branche has served as a law enforcement trainer for the past eight years and currently coordinates all training for the sheriff’s office.
In the other contested race on the Democratic primary ballot, Victor Hunt was re-elected to his seat on the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
For a more in-depth look at primary election results, see the May 25 edition of The Warren Record.
