One year ago, Norlina government officials and the Norlina Town Board were trying to estimate how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the local economy as they prepared the budget for fiscal year 2020-21.
The year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact financial discussion as the town board held its first work session to hammer out the budget for fiscal year 2021-22 Monday night.
Budget information presented to the board indicates that revenues, such as sales tax, are beginning to rebound as businesses have reopened; however, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese cautioned against celebrating too soon.
He reported that year-to-date town revenues in the general fund are $752,467.03, an increase from $746,299.24 in 2019-20. However, Reese said that this year’s total includes $125,861 in COVID-19 relief funds, bringing the total revenue so far this fiscal year down to $626,606.03. Current fiscal year expenditures to this point are $617,772.16, for a difference of $8,883.87.
In its budget preparation, the board must also take into consideration the goals outlined in the Police Protection Plan it approved in 2020, which restructures the department and incorporates technology for increased efficiency and improved public safety.
At the time the plan was developed, Reese told the board that small towns like Norlina face difficulties in recruiting police officers. He noted that Norlina competes against departments that offer salaries that range from $38,000 to $48,000. Norlina’s police salaries ranged from $34,600-$43,945. The restructuring plan was expected to result in a savings to the town that would allow salaries to be increased to a range of $43,750-$54,931.25.
The budget recommendation for 2021-22 creates a salary range from $43,750-$56,303.25 and sets the salary for part-time officers at $42,000 based up 2,800 hours worked at a pay rate of $15 per hour.
However, Police Chief Keishawn Mayes and Reese told the board that even with salary increases, it is difficult to compete against area private businesses that pay security officers $30 per hour.
The budget recommendation also includes an additional employee for the Public Works department with a salary of $25,000. Reese said that the employee is needed so that the department can be adequately staffed to handle all responsibilities.
Reese told the board that it has been difficult to fill vacant positions. However, he and board members noted that Norlina is not the only municipality facing this problem in the current economy created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Claude O’Hagan said that he would like the town to increase the salary of a longtime public works maintenance employee whose current salary is just under $24,000.
The board must decide whether to increase the tax rate to 72 cents per $100 valuation. The current tax rate is 68 cents per $100 valuation, an increase of 4 cents from the previous year. The tax increase was Norlina’s first since fiscal year 2004-05.
Board members will also face a decision of whether to raise water and sewer rates. The department is working to build up its fund balance, or cash reserves, especially as it faces potential repair or replacement of older equipment.
The recommended budget would increase water rates per 1,000 gallons from $5.50 to $6.25 inside the town limits, and from $6.50 to $7.25 outside the town limits. Under the recommended budget, sewer rates per 1,000 gallons would increase from $6 to $6.50 inside the town limits, and from $8.25 to $8.75 outside the town limits.
In addition, the board must consider whether to increase garbage/recycling fees from $20 to $21.
However, the board focused on departmental reports during Monday’s work session.
The Norlina Town Board will conduct its second budget work session at 5 p.m. The public may access the meeting via Zoom at zoom.us. The meeting ID is 522 151 5110, and the password is 989935.
