Two new staff members have joined the Warren County Community and Economic Development department. Cynthia Jones joined the Warren County team on Oct. 4 as the assistant director of Community and Economic Development, and Rachel Wooster joined on Sept. 16 as a developer.
As of July 1, Warren County Economic Development merged with the Planning and Zoning Department, which also includes Code Enforcement and GIS. The new department, now titled Community and Economic Development, will address Warren County’s development comprehensively and strategically.
Cynthia Jones
Cynthia Jones, assistant director of Warren County Community and Economic Development, took the place of Ken Krulik, who retired on Oct. 1 after being with Warren County Planning and Zoning for 14 years. Jones, who was hired at an annual salary of $71,500, will oversee the Planning, Zoning, Code Enforcement, and GIS divisions of Community and Economic Development.
Jones, a native of Nash County, brings 19 years of local government experience to the team. She is a graduate of East Carolina University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Urban and Regional Planning. Jones holds a masters degree from North Carolina Central University in Public Administration.
Jones was previously a planner and zoning administrator in Edgecombe and Durham counties, and was the Edgecombe County Planning director from 2015-2020 before working for the city of Rocky Mount in Community and Business Development through 2021.
Jones is a certified NC Zoning official and a member of the NC Community Development Association, as well as a Local Government Federal Credit Union Advisory Council member and a member of the American Planning Association-North Carolina Chapter.
“I have no doubt in my mind that Cynthia will be an asset to our Community and Economic Development team,” stated Charla Duncan, director of Community and Economic Development. “As we work toward a new vision and strategy for these department divisions, Cynthia’s talent, experience and knowledge are going to strengthen the work that we are doing for Warren County.”
“I am very pleased that we have been able to select Ms. Jones to lead our Planning, Zoning and Code Enforcement Division in Community and Economic Development,” added County Manager Vincent Jones. “She brings a strong planning background and she will be instrumental in helping us modernize our operations and grow our focus on community development going forward.”
Rachel Wooster
Joining the merged Warren County department as a Community and Economic developer is Rachel Wooster, who was hired at an annual salary of $37,500. Wooster is a native of Raleigh and a recent graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Public Administration.
“Rachel has an energy and enthusiasm for development work that I believe will resonate with both our current and future residents and businesses,” Duncan said.
“Our goal with Community and Economic Development, especially now that we have countywide zoning, is for our Planning and Economic Development divisions to work with each other and not in silos,” she added. “As we enter into the beginning stages of our Comprehensive Development Plan update, it’s a perfect time to think about how we want to use our land, how we want to grow, and what actions we need to take to get there. I believe that with the addition of Cynthia and Rachel to the team, we can responsibly and strategically progress Warren County forward.”
Both Wooster and Jones have offices in the Warren County Health Department complex located at 542 W. Ridgeway St. in Warrenton. Jones can be reached at cynthiajones@warrencountync.gov, and Wooster can be reached at rachelwooster@warrencountync.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.