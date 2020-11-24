The Warren County High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Corps worked to help local pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic by distributing face masks and hand sanitizer on Nov. 18.
The cadets used $500 from last year’s fundraising efforts to purchase masks and hand sanitizer for the youngest students at Vaughan Elementary School, Mariam Boyd Elementary School and Northside K-8 School.
For the Cadet Corps, distributing the personal protection equipment was a way that they could help parents/guardians and their children prepare for whenever in-person learning resumes in Warren County. Schools across North Carolina were closed in the spring as the COVID-19 pandemic reached the state. The Warren County school system has utilized remote learning since the 2020-21 school year began.
The JROTC cadets will continue their efforts to help the Warren County community by distributing gift cards next month in time for Christmas.
JROTC Teacher Lt. Col. Theodore Paige, Jr. said that cadets shoulder the responsibility for planning such projects as the mask and hand sanitizer distribution. Cadets must establish six goals each year covering three areas of emphasis: themselves, their school and their community.
Paige said that cadets also plan and make arrangements for all JROTC trips.
Assuming the responsibility for planning fundraisers, community service activities and trips allows cadets to develop leadership skills, fulfilling a primary objective of the JROTC program, Paige added.
WCHS Principal John Green expressed pride in the students’ dedication and devotion to their community.
“I am very proud to see how our cadets are taking the initiative, getting out and showing their leadership skills and dedication to the Warren County community,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.