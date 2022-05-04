Eddie Clayton opened Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service in 1965. Today, his son, Kenny, continues the tradition of operating the family business and has been joined by a third generation of Claytons.
Eddie was working at General Tire, now East Carolina Tire Company, in Henderson when he was approached by Warrenton trucking company Eastern Motor Lines about moving to what was Baxter’s tire business on Norlina-Warrenton Road and working on company tires. He agreed, and what would become one of the community’s landmark businesses began.
Tar Heel Tire has changed locations and expanded over the years before moving to its current location off Ridgeway Street.
Kenny, who has spent much of his life working at the family business, began assisting his father at the age of 10 or 11. After working there through high school, he briefly pursued a different career.
Kenny studied police science at Wilson Tech and worked for the Wilson Police Department for five years. However, his father asked him when he would be coming back to Warrenton. Kenny returned in 1979 and has been working at Tar Heel Tire ever since.
Eddie began the business with four employees: two in the shop and two servicemen. By 1989, it was not unusual for 250 tires to be recapped in one day.
While the recap shop has closed, Tar Heel Tire continues to offer a range of services to keep vehicles on the road: front-end part work on cars and light trucks, including shocks, struts, brakes and oil changes; air conditioning service, tune-ups, handling transfer tires, and making service trips for tires on tractors and forestry equipment.
Eddie “retired” from the business in 2009, but still came to work almost every day for many years prior to his death in 2016. Kenny recalled that, even in retirement, his father enjoyed picking up needed parts in Henderson and Oxford, and especially loved greeting customers.
Today, Tar Heel Tire’s 15 employees include Kenny’s adult children, Brooks Clayton and Meredith Kelly. Most employees have worked there between three and 10 years. William Cox and William Skipwith have worked at Tar Heel Tire for 26 and 25 years, respectively. However, one employee stands out. That is Johnny Jones, who has worked with the business for 52 years.
“They are all seasoned,” Kenny said of his employees.
Over 57 years, Tar Heel Tire has built a strong customer base, often representing multiple generations of the same family. Many customers hail from Warren and surrounding counties to southern Virginia and south to Wake County. However, there are also customers from as far away as Buxton in the Nags Head area.
“We are very blessed with loyal customers,” Kenny said.
Just like his father, Kenny especially loves spending time with customers.
“I have always enjoyed being around people,” he said. “I don’t look at customers as just plain customers; I look at them as friends. When a customer walks in the front door, I want them to come back.”
In addition to operating Tar Heel Tire, Kenny remains active in the community. A member of Warrenton Baptist Church, he has held a number of positions. He has also been active with the Warren County Jaycees, Warrenton Lions Club and Warrenton Rural Volunteer Fire Department, where he served as chief for 13 years. Kenny has also coached a number of Warren County Parks and Recreation teams and served as an umpire.
He and his wife, Ruth, have three children and six grandchildren. The oldest grandchild, Jeremy of Elizabeth City, has already expressed interest in working at Tar Heel Tire. He would become the fourth generation of Clayton family members to join the family business, but he has a few more years before it is time to choose a career.
In the meantime, Kenny, Brooks and Meredith continue the longtime family business tradition.
“It means a lot to carry on my father’s business and seeing my children working in the business. I’m very glad to have them,” Kenny said.
Tar Heel Tire Sales & Service, located at 130 Tar Heel Ave., Warrenton, is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. For more information, call 252-257-3455 or visit tarheeltiresalesandservice.com.
