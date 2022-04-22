Warrenton native Elder Hazel P. Blount of Greater Joy North, Roanoke Rapids, will be the speaker for St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church's annual Women's Day service on April 24 at 11 a.m.
The service will include special presentations and music, with a number of the St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church members participating.
The public is invited to attend, and all women are asked to wear white attire. The church is located at 3319 NC Hwy. 58 in the Inez Community of Warren County.
