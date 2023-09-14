Vance-Granville Community College President Dr. Rachel Desmarais, along with other VGCC representatives, visited Warren County on Thursday to obtain input from local residents about how to prepare students for the future.
This Community Engagement Night was the first in a series of events planned in the areas that the majority of VGCC students call home. Other sessions will be held in Henderson, Youngsville, Louisburg, Oxford and Creedmoor.
Desmarais told the local government officials, representatives of the county school system and community residents who attended last week’s event that VGCC continues to expand its course offerings. Students can now earn Associate in Arts or Associate in Science degrees in Teacher Preparation. In addition, the community college is developing a program of study in small engine repair for marine application.
“That will be especially beneficial for Lake Gaston and Kerr Lake,” Desmarais said.
She noted that Vance-Granville covers a region that includes both rural areas, like Warren County, and urban areas, like Youngsville and Creedmoor.
Desmarais said that poverty continues to be a problem, especially in the rural counties in VGCC’s region. She said that Warren County is an area of contrasts.
“Warren is a tale of two counties,” Desmarais said. “Some people have tremendous wealth.”
As the community college works to address the issue of poverty, Vance-Granville continues to adapt to today’s demands for workforce development and a pressure to produce trained workers, she added.
Desmarais indicated that the changing work environment has resulted in a changing picture of who is taking classes from Vance-Granville. Traditional-aged college students are joined by high school students taking college courses and by adult learners taking courses to better prepare for current jobs, she noted.
“We are becoming a student-ready college,” Desmarais said. “We focus on study success for everyone, with a diverse set of learning’s and when speed to employment matters.”
She said that the community college’s goal is to serve the community and to make the communities it serves better places to live and work.
“Our vision is to be a catalyst in developing strong communities where everyone experiences a fulfilling quality of life,” Desmarais said.
Event participants divided into small groups to identify the college’s strengths and what can be done to better meet the needs of current students. These discussions revealed a number of themes, including the importance of providing training and courses to prepare people for the jobs that employers need to fill or allow current employees to gain new skills to meet the evolving needs of their jobs.
Those attending noted that transportation remains an issue for many residents of rural communities. Vance-Granville officials noted that regularly scheduled transportation between the Warren Campus in Warrenton and the Main Campus in Henderson is available.
Participants indicated that the best way for Vance-Granville to become the area’s go-two institution for on-the-job training would be for it to play a greater role in the community and have a more visible presence, potentially by devoted more staff to focus on outreach marketing through various channels of communication.
A number of those attending described the impact that Vance-Granville has had on preparing local residents for the future, especially various fields of work.
Desmarais hopes that VGCC will continue to have that type of impact in the areas it serves for years to come, and that is why the Community Engagement Nights were planned. She indicated that a report about the events, which will continue through Sept. 27, will be prepared.
