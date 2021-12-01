In conjunction with the burn ban issued by the North Carolina Forest Service, the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office has issued a burn ban for Warren County that went into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday.
Due to dry conditions and increased fire risk, the North Carolina Forest Service has issued a ban on all open burning and has canceled all burning permits statewide until further notice.
The Warren County burn ban applies to all open burning within 100 feet of a structure.
Open burning includes burning leaves, branches, or other plant material. In all cases, burning trash, lumber, tires, newspapers, plastics or other nonvegetative material is illegal.
To report a wildfire or any open burning within Warren County, call 911. Local fire departments and law enforcement officers are assisting the N.C. Forest Service and Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office in enforcing the burn ban.
The N.C. Forest Service and the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office will continue to monitor conditions and will update the public when the ban is lifted. Anyone with questions may contact the local N.C. Forest Service county ranger or the Warren County Fire Marshal at 252-257-1191.
