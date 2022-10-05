The month of October is upon us, and it is once again Breast Cancer Awareness Month. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2019, the most recent data published in the United States, 264,121 new cases of breast cancer were reported among women, and 42,280 women died of breast cancer. So, for every 100,000 women, 130 new female breast cancer cases were reported, and 19 women died of this cancer.
Men can be diagnosed with breast cancer too; however, it is very rare; according to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated for men in the United States for 2022, about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed and about 530 men will die from breast cancer. Statistics from the CDC indicate that about one out of every 100 breast cancers diagnosed in the United States is found in a man.
The American Cancer Society lists being born female as the number one risk factor of breast cancer that one cannot change. Two of the other top three risk factors that can’t be changed are getting older, since the risk of getting breast cancer increases as we age, with most breast cancers being found in women 55 and older, and the other is family health history, as research shows that approximately 5 percent to 10 percent of breast cancer cases are thought to be hereditary.
Tracy Johnson, a Vance County native with strong ties to the Hecks Grove community of Warren County. took the time to talk to me about her battle with cancer. When I reached out initially to interview her, she declined. However, she reached back out to me. I asked why, and she stated to help someone else.
Being an exception to the age risk factor, Johnson was only 46 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer early this year. The whole diagnosis and treatment plan, although completed, is still very new to her, and she says, “I still get emotional sometimes; if you knew me before, you know that I go along as if this couldn’t happen to me. In my younger days, I never thought about getting a mammogram.”
Some women with whom I have discussed having breast cancer can relate their time of diagnosis to an event or they can describe in detail what made them decide to see the doctor. Johnson is no exception, as she told me how she works in food and nutrition at a local school, and how one day she was in the kitchen, a big box of food fell on her chest. She said later that night, as she was still bothered by her chest, she felt a small lump in her breast.
Detecting that lump is what made Johnson decide to see a doctor. After several appointments with her healthcare providers spanning approximately two weeks, which she describes as seeming like forever, she received her diagnosis and a treatment plan.
Johnson said even though it was only about two weeks of knowing something was not right and waiting in anticipation, she was already in a state of depression: “I didn’t want to eat, sleep, bathe or talk to anybody.” She said lots of women go through this alone. “I was lucky to have my husband, children, and other family to help me through it.” She said that help from family is very important for someone going through breast cancer: Talk to them, the more you talk to them, the better they will feel. Listen to them, be supportive by sending scriptures and prayer.
She also attributes a lot of her support to Pink with a Passion Johnson said after her initial diagnosis, she attended a local church, and after receiving prayer, the pastor referred her to Amena Wilson, president of Pink with A Passion.
Johnson said the ladies of PWAP have been very nice and supportive to her. They donated $250 to her and gave her other support as well. She describes the work of PWAP as “so important” because there are a tremendous number of co-pays and travel expenses for doctor’s appointments. She said one of the first tests she had to take cost $250 and was not an expense covered by her insurance.
Pink with A Passion, a local nonprofit organization born out of love, compassion, education, and a desire to help women fighting breast cancer, originated in 2017. After much hard work and dedication, they have now evolved into an organization that helps patients and their families who are battling all types of cancer.
Now, Johnson says that she will remember to get her mammograms as she will schedule them around her birth date; when she anticipates her birthday, she will also anticipate her next mammogram. She says that since her breast cancer diagnosis, her whole outlook on life has changed. Laughing out loud, she shared how she used to gamble in the sweepstakes halls and has stopped. “I’ve lost almost 30 pounds; I went from 235 down to 206 pounds. I used to go to Biscuitville every day to get a biscuit and a tea or Pepsi. Now, my diet is organic foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, almond milk, fish, and turkey. Now I work out at least three times a week. We work out as a family!”
Johnson’s parting reminders for those reading this article are to provide family support to women battling breast cancer and for women to be mindful about getting mammograms. “Breast cancer does not have an age on it! Early detection is important, and it can happen to men. I still go through thinking about my life; crying happy tears because God turned it around,” she said.
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pink with A Passion invites all to attend “A Day of Celebration of Cancer Survivors” to be held this Saturday, Oct. 8, at 5 p.m. at the Armory, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
The event will focus on wellness, breast cancer, mental health and self-care. There will be dinner and music by jazz and R&B musician Gregory Amos along with a band and DJ.
Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased by contacting Amena Wilson (252-213-5735) or Carlotta Woodard (252-257-3887). PWAP accepts donations as well, and they can be sent through their cash app, $pwap1.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
