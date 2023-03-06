Free COVID-19 testing will be available this week, March 6-9, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
This site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The NC Department of Health and Human Services will close this testing site on Tuesday, March 28.
Health Director Dr. Margaret Brake, Health Director stated, “Warren County is fortunate to have had this testing site operated by Optum Serve available to our residents for more than a year.”
She added that even though the testing site will close later this month, local residents will still be able to get free COVID-19 home tests from these locations: Warren County Health Department, Warren County Senior Center and the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department.
Those being tested at the Armory Civic Center should remember the following:
• You do not need an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
• To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
• Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
• Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests.
• Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
