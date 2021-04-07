The Norlina Town Board voted unanimously during its Monday night meeting to suspend town payments and contributions related to the use of the county-owned wastewater treatment plant until an oversight committee is formed and meets to clarify what is expected of each plant user.
In addition to Warren County, other users of the wastewater treatment plant include the town of Warrenton, which operates the plant, and the town of Norlina.
On Tuesday afternoon, Norlina Director of Operations Blaine Reese emailed a formal request to establish an oversight committee to representatives of both Warren County and the town of Warrenton.
Wednesday morning, Reese told the newspaper that concerns about Norlina’s role in connection with the wastewater treatment plant have existed for a number of years, and that it appears that Norlina is the only plant user with no say in decisions related to the plant.
These concerns came to the forefront once again in January 2020 when the Norlina Town Board considered a resolution related to the town’s share of an additional loan to cover rehab of the plant facility.
The town originally budgeted $14,500 for its share of expenses related to the first phase of the rehab project. Then each of the three plant users was asked to pay an additional $472,132 20-year loan for necessary improvements not covered in the original construction estimate. Users were to pay monthly shares as follows: Warren County, $657.50; Warrenton, $931.30; and Norlina, $520.60.
Reese said that the wastewater treatment plant needed upgrades, but noted his frustration that Norlina was not part of the decision to enter the loan agreement.
In February 2020, Warrenton Town Administrator Robert Davie appeared before the Norlina Town Board to outline the rehabilitation project. Davie estimated that rehab project would take about a year to complete, and that a 2011 capital improvement plan identified the need for the work.
Norlina commissioners agreed at that time that repairs were needed at the wastewater treatment plant and approved the town’s monthly payment on the additional loan to begin in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
However, Reese said Wednesday morning that the town’s concerns do not involve the loan and its payments. Again, he said that Norlina feels left out of the decision making process related to the wastewater treatment plant. The town believes that a meeting of an oversight committee would be an ideal time to resolve concerns and to move forward with clarity on each plant user’s role.
“We don’t want to dwell on the past,” Reese said. “We want a present conservation to clear things up. When you are completely transparent and clarification, it makes for a good working relationship. That’s all we’re after.”
At this point, Norlina is ceasing all of its payments to the wastewater treatment plant — both its regular payments and additional payments connected with the loan for plant rehabilitation.
The board’s action Monday night raises additional questions, such as whether it is legal for one of the wastewater treatment plant partners to stop its payments. When asked about the matter, Norlina town attorney Robby May declined to comment.
The newspaper asked Reese whether the town attorney advised the board if failing to make the payments was legal, and he said that the board did not consult with May.
The newspaper has left messages for comment for Warren County Manager Vincent Jones and Warrenton Mayor Walter Gardner.
