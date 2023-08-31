Arrest reports
• Claude Oneal Ferguson, 38, of Culpepper Road, Manson, was taken into custody on Aug. 22 when an order for arrest from Warren and Vance Counties on a charge of misdemeanor failure to appear was served. Ferguson was located in the Warren County Detention Center and carried before the magistrate before being turned back over to detention staff. Ferguson was confined in the WCDC under $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County Disrict Court on Sept. 12.
• Ari Hicks, 28, of Read Road, Warrenton, was taken into custody on Aug. 23 on a charge of misdemeanor simple assault. Hicks was confined in the WCDC under $2,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court in Warren County on Sept. 27.
• Ricky Lee Poythress, 47, of Pine Forest Loop Road, Louisburg, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with felony identity theft, misdemeanor fictitious information to officer and misdemeanor canceled, revoked, suspended certificate/tag. Poythress was confined in the WCDC under $30,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 26.
• Joe Eardis Alston, Jr., 50, was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with misdemeanor trespass of real property. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 13.
• Ricky Lee Poythress, 47, of Pine Forest Loop Road, Louisburg, was taken into custody on Aug. 21 on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Poythress was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 27.
• Ricky Lee Poythress, 47, of Pine Forest Loop Road, Louisburg, was taken into custody on Aug. 21 on a charge of misdemeanor probation violation out of the county. Poythress was confined in the WCDC under $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 27.
• Ricky Lee Poythress, 47, of Pine Forest Loop Road, Louisburg, was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with misdemeanor probation violation. Poythress was confined in the WCDC under $500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in Warren County District Court on Sept. 27.
• Ricky Lee Poythress, 47, of Pine Forest Loop Road, Louisburg, was taken into custody on Aug. 21 on a charge of misdemeanor larceny. Poythress was confined in the WCDC under $1,500 secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in district court in Louisburg on Oct. 23.
Incident reports
• On July 18, Ashley Richardson of Gillis Alston Road, Warrenton, reported a case of obtaining property by false pretenses (online). EBT benefits in the amount of $546.90 were reported stolen.
• On July 27, Tyvoria Richardson of Tutelo Road, Warrenton, reported theft from motor vehicle (by busting out passenger side window). Reported stolen were credit/debit cards, wallet, a picture card and her grandfather’s veteran identification card.
• On Aug. 17, Norton Ferguson of Cross Creek Road, Henderson, reported false pretenses/swindle/confidence game (fraud). Reported stolen were eight gift cards with a total value of $700.
• On Aug. 18, the North Carolina ABC Store on Highway 158 Business West, Norlina, reported shoplifting in the form of stealing bottles of liquor. Reported stolen were a fifth of Casamigos valued at $49.95, a half gallon of Patron valued at $109.95, a fifth of DeLeon valued at $44.95 and a flash drive containing the incident.
• On Aug. 18, Day-Vontae L. Watson of Wilsor Oaks Drive, Littleton, reported larceny in the form of a stolen firearm. Reported stolen was a Glock .40 with magazine.
• On Aug. 19, a incident of animal cruelty was reported in the Harrison Road, Norlina, area.
• On Aug. 21, Bertie Ambulance Service of South King Street, Windsor, reported theft from a motor vehicle at Warren Hills Nursing Center on Highway 158 Business, Warrenton. Reported stolen were a stretcher valued at $12,000, charger and batteries valued at $700 and call reports.
• On Aug. 21, Lawrence Jones of Jones Chapel Road, Norlina, reported destruction/damage/vandalism of property in the form of damage to an electrical panel at a residence.
• On Aug. 23, Brian Riggans of Coley Road, Henderson, reported theft from a motor vehicle. Reported stolen were a 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $300 and a flashlight valued at $100.
• On Aug. 23, Nathan Martin of Annie Lee Road, Henderson, reported theft from motor vehicle in the form of breaking and entering the vehicle. Reported stolen were a Taurus firearm and $12.
• On Aug. 23, William Ausby of Mat Nelson Road, Littleton, reported online identity theft. Identity documents were reported stolen.
• On Aug. 23, Toni Cooper-Reaves of Embro Vaughan Road, Macon, reported wire fraud at a bank/savings and loan. Reported stolen was $239.
• On Aug. 23, Pedro Baeza, Jr. of Granny Drive, Warrenton, reported that mail had been stolen from a mailbox.
• On Aug. 25, James Stewart, Sr. of Bluebird Lane, Lafayette, Tenn., reported motor vehicle theft at a Highway 401 South, Warrenton, address. Reported stolen was an ATV valued at $10,000.
• On Aug. 25, Marletta Alston of US 1 North, Norlina, reported wire fraud involving $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.