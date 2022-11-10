Fresenius Medical Care partners with the Haliwa-Saponi Boys & Girls Club to offer a recent event designed to educate children and caregivers on the importance of kidney health and wellbeing. Pictured, from the left, are Payton Richardson, Skyla Howard, Amelia Belle-Isle, Ariel Hewlin, Haliwa-Saponi Vice Chief Dr. Marvin Richardson, Warren County Commission Chairman Tare “T” Davis, Kathy Harris, Annielle Caison, Brandy Freeman, Perry Worthington, John Freeman, Santana Richardson, Neveah Lynch, Aiden Richardson and Kayla Brinkley.
