Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented a $500 Josephine Myrick grant-in-aid award to Robin Edwards. The award was presented by Josephine Myrick, the mother of member Dr. Sylvia Alston. Each year Myrick makes and donates a crocheted afghan for the members to raffle in order to raise money for the Gamma Chi Scholarship Fund. Edwards is a Warren County Schools’ non-certified employee who is pursuing her education degree online through East Carolina University. Her goal as an educator is to provide “ah-ha” moments for learners in the manner in which she remembers the many such moments that led her to this dream of becoming a teacher. Pictured from left to right are presenter Josephine Myrick, recipient Robin Edwards and Scholarship Committee Chair Betsy Clark.
