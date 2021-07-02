The Lake Gaston Association will hold its next monthly meeting on July 7 at 9:30 a.m. at Lake Gaston Baptist Church located on Hwy. 903 across from the Subway Restaurant.
Mike Hairston from Warren County Habitat for Humanity will be the guest speaker. He will cover such topics as who qualifies for Habitat housing, where houses are built and the importance of the Habitat Resale Store in raising funding. The discussion will include a question-and-answer period.
The meeting will also provide an opportunity to get caught up on the various activities that the LGA committees — Public Safety, Lake Environment, Government Relations, Marketing and Membership, Education and Lake Clean-Up — are working on. Got a lake-related issue or concern that the LGA should be working on? There will be time allotted on the agenda to present those concerns to the LGA Board.
The meeting is open to the public, members and non-members alike.
For more information call 252-586-6577 or 1-888-586-6577, or email info@lakegastonassoc.com.
