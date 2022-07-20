In July 2021, Glen Raven, Inc. announced the expansion of its Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, LLC Norlina plant with an investment of up to $82 million. Almost one year later to the date, the transformation process as the legacy plant grows to 500,000 square feet.
Before the expansion project began, motorists traveling along US 1 might have counted the local Glen Raven plant as a familiar landmark as they entered or left Norlina, not fully aware of the facility’s size. Trees blocked much of the view of the 200,000-square foot legacy plant.
The grading process, which included tree removal, revealed how large the plant actually was prior to expansion. Motorists traveling along US 1 can now fully appreciate the scope of the expansion project. When work is complete, the plant will be about 12 acres.
“With the overall project, the construction phase is on time or slightly ahead,” Norlina Plant Manager Todd Wemyss said last week. “Most of the exterior is done.”
The legacy plant remains in operation as Glen Raven continues to receive manufacturing equipment for the new portions of the facility, he added. This equipment is staged in place for the installation process.
Just as the building is expanding, so is the Norlina plant’s base of employees. When Glen Raven announced the expansion project, it also announced plans to add an anticipated 200 jobs, expanding its base of associates 1 1/2 times.
Wemyss previously indicated that employees will be added in 20-30 person increments until full operation is achieved. This process will allow time for legacy employees and new members of the team to complete training for the use of the new manufacturing equipment. At this point, the employee population has increased 30 percent.
Wemyss noted that most legacy employees and those who have joined the Norlina plant team are from Warren and Vance counties in North Carolina and Southside Virginia. The hiring and training process will continue based upon business needs as additional manufacturing equipment arrives.
Wemyss also indicated that many people who have been involved in the expansion project are from the local area.
“Along the entire process, there has been opportunity for local people to fill needs in every aspect of business,” he said.
Over the next several weeks, the final grading process, which will include ponds and landscaping, will begin. When the expansion is complete, the original drive will continue to serve as the entrance from U.S. 1.
The main drive will then take a left turn to parallel US 1 and run the full length of the building before leading to a roundabout at the main entrance with signage directing people to parking areas.
The completed project will provide three primary entrances to the Norlina plant building. Before, Wemyss said, the building had two entrances: one in the front of the building and one in back. People would enter through one door and be guided to the where they needed to go.
However, the expansion will allow for two entrances in the front of the building and one in the back. Wemyss indicated that having entrances with more designated purposes will increase efficiency.
When the expansion is completed, the Norlina plant will also have outdoor break areas. The areas where trees were cleared for grading and where dirt was harvested will be reforested, Wemyss said.
As Glen Raven looks toward the future, the company and its Norlina plant aim to continue to strengthen their connections with the community. Glen Raven hopes to partner with Vance-Granville Community College to provide opportunities for young people to attend the community college and work at the Norlina plant at the same time.
Wemyss described ongoing community involvement as pulling business and the community together, helping the community grow and supporting area businesses.
He noted that Glen Raven hopes to have the expansion project close to completion around the end of 2023.
“Everyone from the county, to the state, private (sector) and municipal (partners) have been helpful through the project,” Wemyss said. “We have had very good official and unofficial partners.”
The expansion process is expected to bring more visibility for the Norlina plant and also bring more visitors to the community. Wemyss sees this as an opportunity to not only bring more exposure for Glen Raven, but also help more people discover Warren County and what it has to offer.
“I look forward to fielding questions about our community,” he said.
