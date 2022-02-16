As Warren County Schools begins its budget process for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the school system plans to conduct a public hearing to allow the community to provide input about the proposed budget.
Superintendent Keith Sutton presented a timeline for budget development for the upcoming fiscal year during the Warren County Board of Education’s Feb. 8 regular monthly meeting. He told board members that the budget process for fiscal year 2022-23 will be somewhat different from the way budgets have been developed in the past.
Sutton said that budget discussion will official begin with the Feb. 24 meeting of the board of education’s Finance Committee. That meeting is expected to cover topics such as projected operating expenses, potential plans for program expansion and capital needs. In addition, the superintendent and committee are expected to discuss goals for the use of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security funding and other recovery funds allocated to the school system.
Sutton said that he would present his proposed budget for fiscal year 2022-23 to the board during its March 22 meeting.
Between March and May, Sutton anticipates meeting individually with officials with Warren County government to discuss potential issues and concerns with the proposed budget. During that time, members of the board of education will have an opportunity to review the proposed budget and provide feedback on priorities included within the proposed budget and other priorities that they would like the budget to address.
A public hearing will also be held during this time dedicated to receiving input on the proposed budget. Sutton said that the community would be able to review the proposed budget and discuss their questions and concerns either during the school board Finance Committee’s April meeting or during a public hearing before a board meeting. The Finance Committee meets from 6-8 p.m. on fourth Thursday of each month. A potential date for the public hearing has not been announced at this time.
Sutton said that priorities will be reconciled and the proposed budget revised to reflect feedback from the board of education and the community. This revised budget will be presented to the board for a vote in April.
Following approval by the board of education, the revised version of the proposed budget will go to the county for consideration.
After county, state and federal allocations for 2022-23 are finalized, a final budget will be presented to the board of education for approval.
However, Sutton told board members that the school system normally does not receive final state allocation data until after the start of the new fiscal year. For this reason, he anticipates that in late May or early June, an interim budget resolution will be presented to the county commissioners for approval.
More information about an upcoming budget public hearing will be made available in upcoming weeks. The new fiscal year will begin on July 1.
