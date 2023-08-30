Earlier this year, the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust awarded C.A.R.E./The John 3:16 Center in Littleton a $200,000 grant, to be allocated over the course of two years, to establish the Roanoke Valley Afterschool Collaborative to serve Warren, Halifax and Northampton counties.
The Collaborative will focus on the areas of nutrition, curriculum, leadership and professional development as it works to support existing afterschool programs and connect those wanting to establish programs with resources that can help them.
Recently, the Collaborative held a series of Table Talk Events, including one on Aug. 23 at the Warren County Memorial Library in Warrenton.
Shannon McAllister, executive director of C.A.R.E./The John 3:16 Center, told the newspaper that the grant allowed Jacqueline Belk to join the Center’s staff as Afterschool Collaborative manager. In addition, the grant has enabled the Center to purchase curriculum, identify professional development opportunities, fund mobile recreation equipment and cover a number of needs related to nutrition, especially for programs that currently don’t have a nutrition component.
Beginning on July 26, Belk facilitated a series of Table Talk Events in Littleton, Roanoke Rapids, Halifax and Warrenton to introduce the Collaborative to the community. She geared the discussion toward those who operate existing out-of-school programs, along with schools, teachers, parents and other stakeholders in an effort to better address student needs.
During the Warrenton event, Elizabeth Anderson, director of the NC Center for Afterschool Programs, outlined the resources that the Center offers for existing out of school programs and to people who are working to establish programs. According to its website, the Center, established in 2002, is a comprehensive statewide afterschool and expanded learning network with key partners including afterschool providers, state agencies, state and local policymakers, law enforcement, universities and community colleges, business, and the philanthropic community, working together to increase access to high quality afterschool and expanded learning programs for all children and youth in North Carolina, especially for those at-risk of education failure.
“We are your statewide network for afterschool programs,” Anderson said. “We support all out of school programming for students: before school, afterschool and summer programs.”
She said that afterschool programs can help students be more engaged at school and can provide a safe space for students to go after school. However, she said that factors such as program availability, transportation and cost can deter parents from enrollment their children in afterschool programs.
The NC Center for Afterschool Programs falls under the Public School Forum of North Carolina. Together, they develop an annual Roadmap of Need, described on the NC CAP website as an annual in-depth needs assessment for youth across North Carolina. First published by the Public School Forum of North Carolina and the North Carolina Center for Afterschool Programs in 2010, the Roadmap of Need uses data on health, youth behavior and safety, education and economic development to take a whole child needs assessment of what young people living in each of North Carolina’s 100 counties must have in order to thrive, the website adds.
Belk told those attending last week’s event that the Roadmap of Need is a valuable resource to guide afterschool programs to adapt to meet student needs.
“Cars have changed, phones have changed, but the way we educate has not changed,” she said.
Belk added that the development of afterschool programs in rural areas, which typically have fewer programs than in cities, is especially important.
“We must create a group to sustain afterschool programs in rural areas,” she said.
The Roanoke Valley Afterschool Collaborative will work to fulfill that need in the local area. Belk has already been in contact with five current afterschool programs in the Warren, Halifax and Northampton County area to gather information about the programs and their needs and is working to connect with people in the communities that make up the three counties.
McAllister said that people don’t have to operate an afterschool program to become involved with the Collaborative.
“We are looking for anyone with a state in after or out of school programming, or who would like to support them in some way or another,” she said.
The Collaborative will allow programs to work together to share information about helpful resources and to build mentor connections, McAllister added.
“There are a lot of different strengths that different programs have,” she said. “They can share ways of overcoming challenges and help everyone grow stronger.”
By connecting with resources such as the NC Center for Afterschool Programs and those available locally, the Collaborative can build a network, a mentoring and resource library, McAllister said.
After holding the Table Talk Events to introduce the Collaborative, the group is now moving toward holding its first meeting, which is expected to take place in September.
For more information about becoming involved in the Collaborative, contact Jacqueline Belk at jbelk@john316center.org.
