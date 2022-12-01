The Warren County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, beginning at 5:45 p.m. with the oaths of office for re-elected commissioners Tare "T" Davis, Victor Hunt and Bertadean Baker.

The board will also elect a chairman and vice chairman, and make additional appointments during this organizational meeting that will precede its regular monthly meeting.

The December regular meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

The board of county commissioners will meet at the Warren County Armory Civic Center located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.

 