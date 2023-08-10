Meetings of the Warren County and Norlina boards of commissioners that were scheduled for Monday night were postponed due to the threat of severe weather.
Weather forecasts placed much of North Carolina, including Warren County, under an enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms for Monday as a strong weather system made its way through the state. That system was expected to arrive in the central part of North Carolina during the early evening hours.
Monday afternoon, the government offices of both Warren County and the town of Norlina announced the postponements of the evening meetings to protect staff members and local residents.
Warren County appeared to escape severe weather. However, news reports Monday night showed significant damage in areas to the west and south, especially around Charlotte and in the Triangle.
The Warren County Board of Commissioners will address matters on its agenda from Monday night during its Aug. 16 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, located at 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The meeting will begin with a public hearing to receive comments regarding a petition for a text amendment to the county zoning ordinance that would increase the existing built upon area maximum in industrial districts from 36 percent to 75 percent.
The Warren County Planning Board previously voted 4-1 to recommend the proposal to the county board of commissioners.
Commissioners are also scheduled to consider an updated contract for paid firefighters in Warren County to reflect an increase in funds allocated for that purpose in the county budget for this fiscal year.
Previous funding allocations allowed six of the county’s 14 volunteer fire department to have one paid part-time firefighter’s position. This year’s budget allocation of $300,000 allows the number of fire departments with a paid part-time position to increase to nine. Each of these nine volunteer fire departments will receive $2,774.
Other items expected to be on the board agenda include the following:
• Application for a grant from Southeast Crescent Regional Commission in an amount up to $500,000 with up to a $100,000 local match for design work for the Vance-Granville Community College Transportation Training Hub proposed for Warren County
• Master agreement betw een Bi-TEK, LLC and Warren County for Computer Aided Mass Appraisal software for the Warren County Tax Office in the amount of $85,224
• Purchase of Human Resources Information System NEOGOV in an amount not to exceed $93,000
• Purchase of 39 Gammatech Durabooks for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not to exceed $92,576.25 from GovConnection under state contract
• Purpose of two Dodge Chargers for the Warren County Sheriff’s Office in an amount not to exceed $70,604 from Ilderton Dodge under North Carolina Sheriff’s Association contract
• Resolution authorizing Warren County to request state grant assistance for the Asset Inventory Assessment Project for the existing water collection system
The board will also consider appointments and reappointments to county boards, committees and commissions.
The town of Norlina has not announced a new date for the town board’s August meeting.
