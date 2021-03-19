Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church honors church member Walter Palmer, who will celebrate his 100th birthday on Sunday, March 21.
He was born in the bend off Robinson Ferry Road in Warren County. He is one of eight children of the late Walter and Hattie Palmer, and he is the father of three children.
Palmer says he remembers plowing a mule from sunrise to sunset for five cents a day, and his childhood chores included taking care of the mules and cows. The family raised all their vegetables and meats. Clothes and shoes were purchased once or twice a year.
The family farmed on the fourth share because they owned their own mules. The landowner would get one-fourth share of every crop down to last ear of corn. Palmer remembers his dad brought a brand new 1925 model T-Ford; his father and brother drove it.
The first school he attended was the three-room Pine Grove Church School off of SR1335. Palmer started second grade in the one room Jordan Hill Church School with grades one through six, which was about two and half miles from his home. He attended The Warren County Training School in Wise for grades seven through 11. At the time, black families had to buy their buses and the children had to pay for the gas and the driver to ride the bus. At the same time, traveling expenses for white children were paid by the county and state and the children rode free.
Palmer enjoyed playing baseball, and he could high jump six feet easily. He says football was too rough.
At an early age, he joined Jordan Hill Baptist Church and attended Sunday school every Sunday morning and preaching every fourth Sunday.
Palmer left home at age 20 and went to Norfolk, Va., to make more money.
He remembers how times were hard were during the Depression; the government gave elderly who could not work a little food. There were no jobs, and if you did work, it was only for a few hours a week.
Most of the Blacks lost their cars and had to modify them with a hitch to be pulled by a mule because they could not afford to put gas in it. The car then was called a Hoover Cart after the president.
In 1946, Palmer moved to New Jersey, and things got much better. In 1950 he married Rebecca Palmer. They had two sons and a daughter. Palmer worked several years painting and several years at an auction house. He then went to work with Precious Metals, where he retired after 30 years.
As he reflected on his life, Palmer said that God is good, and he was blessed to build a house in the Five Forks Jordan Hill Church area on the same land plantation (The Palmer Plantation) where his ancestors were bought and sold and worked as slaves.
He said his long life was the result of working, watching his diet, and cooking his own meals. He thanks God for giving him this kind of wisdom.
Palmer still drives and cooks his own meals. He gets up every morning around six o’clock and likes watching the news.
Palmer is described as a quiet, friendly member of the church and the community and an example of wisdom, gentleness and kindness.
