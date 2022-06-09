Warren County Emergency Management has been named one of 24 emergency management teams to receive funding from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s Capacity Building Competitive Grants program for emergency management agencies. The county will receive $383,500 toward improvements at the John Graham gym, which will become the county’s central emergency shelter.
The funds from this grant will assist in the renovation of the John Graham gym in order to provide shelter during emergency events, such as hurricanes, ice storms and any disasters where citizens are displaced.
“I would like to thank the NC DPS for providing these funds,” said County Manager Vincent Jones. “I’d also like to commend Chief Bartholomew and our emergency manager, Captain Chris Tucker, for their diligence in identifying a need and pursuing a solution that will allow us to increase our ability to recover from disasters we may face.”
Jones stated that these funds will provide an emergency shelter that has all required amenities to properly provide temporary shelter to Warren County residents in a time of need.
“This project will be a game-changer for our citizens that may become displaced during a disaster. This shelter project will be one of only a few in North Carolina,” stated Emergency Manager Chris Tucker.
Tucker also thanked Karen Solomon, Emergency Services senior administrative assistant, for her teamwork with this project.
The John Graham gym is located at 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton. For more information about this grant, contact christucker@warrencountync.gov.
