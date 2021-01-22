The Vance-Granville Community College Men’s Achievement Academy, with the support of Rho Beta Lambda of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., will host a virtual panel discussion to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. All are invited to attend.
The panelists for this celebration include: Dr. Jim Harper, chairman of the History Department at North Carolina Central University; Dr. Doris T. Williams, retired professor and VGCC Board of Trustees member; the Rev. Dr. William T. Ramey, retired educator, pastor and VGCC Board of Trustees member; Judge Adam Keith, district court Jjudge for Vance County; and Sara Bell, instructor of humanities at VGCC.
Registration is required and may be completed by going to https://zoom.us/webnar/register/WN_aaujgLAHTHq07ZAcIKeg.
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
For more information, contact Dr. Jeffrey Allen at allenjl@vgcc.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.