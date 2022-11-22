LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

The Duke Clinical Research Institute presents Warren County Emergency Medical Services with 10 automated external defibrillators last week through Duke Clinical Research Institute’s Randomized Cluster Evaluation of Cardiac Arrest Systems Trial, also known as RACE CARS. Pictured, from the left, are Vincent Jones, Warren County manager; Joel Bartholomew, Warren County Emergency Services director/fire marshal; Sheila Baskett, Warren County 911 Coordinator; Karen Solomon, senior administrative assistant with Warren County Emergency Services; Chris Tucker, emergency manager/compliance officer with Warren County Emergency Services; Dr. Konstantin Kryshtiuk, RACE CARS research fellow; and Dr. Christopher Granger, principal investigator, who oversees the RACE CARS project.