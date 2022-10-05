The North Carolina Department of Public Safety’s division of Alcohol Law Enforcement announced Monday that ABC permits for Roxie’s Sports Bar in Warrenton have been rejected.
“Since obtaining temporary ABC permits in 2020, Roxie’s Sports Bar and Lounge, located at 109 South Hall Street, has been a drain on emergency personnel,” the NC Department of Public Safety stated in its announcement. The department added that the decision to reject the ABC permits was made after shootings, assaults, fights, property damage, disorderly conduct and numerous calls for service.
The most recent incident occurred late last month. Warrenton Police Chief Goble Lane told the newspaper on Monday that the police department continues to investigate a shooting that took place outside Roxie’s around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 25.
The NC Department of Public Safety reported Monday that a physical altercation between patrons occurred inside Roxie’s and was pushed out into the parking lot by security personnel. Shortly after, gunshots were heard near the entrance, and two patrons sustained gunshot injuries.
Lane previously reported that when Sergeant M. Oakley arrived at the scene, he found a victim, described as a male around the age of 21, lying on the ground. Around this time, the Warren County Communications Center notified Oakley that another victim related to the shooting incident was at Maria Parham Health in Henderson with injuries.
Lane said on Monday that one of the victims sustained a bullet wound to the head. It is unclear whether the other victim sustained a gunshot wound or was grazed by a bullet, he added. Lane indicated that both victims have been released from the hospital.
He said that while the investigation is ongoing, there is a potential suspect.
The NC Department of Public Safety indicated that any time there are a high number of 9-1-1 calls and violence associated with an ABC-permitted business, ALE special agents conduct an investigation, document any criminal or regulatory violations and submit a report to the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission. The ABC Commission then r4eviews the investigative report and determines if the ABC permits are to the suspended, revoked or cancelled, or if the establishment is to be issued a fine.
On June 27, the town of Warrenton emailed Missy Welch, director of programming with the state ABC Commission, outlining incidents related to Roxie’s that have required police response and asking that the Commission revoke Roxie’s ABC permits.
The newspaper reached out to Roxie’s on Monday for comment on the rejection of the sports bar’s ABC permits, but none was given.
