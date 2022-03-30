Shawand Johnson is giving a little bit of faith and hope to members of her community who have lost everything. It all started when Johnson went on a house call and the individuals they gave aid to had lost all of their personal possessions. When she went home later that night, she couldn’t help but think about how she was provided for and those individuals did not have anything. “I told my Assistant Chief I’m going to start a program to help get them some clothes that the Salvation Army doesn’t do...in January I brought it before the meeting, and before the other firefighters, and they passed the motion for me to go ahead and start it. Ive been busy every month since January,” explained Johnson. Just like that, Station 4 Faith and Hope Program was born.
Johnson elaborated by explaining the Red Cross solely gives money to victims for a place to sleep if their home is no longer inhabitable. Many people she meets on her calls as a first responder do not have the rest of their needs met. Johnson desires to donate,” clothes, shoes,toothpaste, toothbrushes, bath cloths, towels; anything that they can use for that moment to help with what Red Cross is doing.” Johnson continued that she believes, “it gives them a little hope, a little something, just in case they lost everything, they have something to put on. They won’t have to worry. That’s one less stress for them.”
The donations have slowly but surely began to come in. The local area has stepped up and donated many items to the cause, along with residents as far away as Nash County. Thus far, Facebook has been the primary method of getting the word out about the initiative. “Word of mouth” has also been effective as well. “ Everytime I’m out in the community and I see someone, if they’re spring cleaning, I tell them don’t forget about me. Bring it to me, or I’ll come get it, or meet you somewhere to get it,” Johnson said. She has traveled as far away as Wilson, NC to pick up donations.
Using some money that she was gifted for Station 4 Faith and Hope, she bought bags to make care packages containing the donated items. She then would either take it directly to the recipients, meet them somewhere, or have them come directly to the fire station so they could receive their package. Due to the program being in its infancy, Johnson is only giving care packages to people who have been victims of house fires. The recipients are individuals the Arcola Fire Department has responded to or individuals Johnson has been put in contact with through mutual aid agreements with other fire departments. Johnson confirmed she absolutely would love to expand her program’s reach so that she could help more people than just house fire victims.
Right now, Johnson is a one woman operation. She would welcome additional help with open arms. She could use extra sets of hands to help sort the donations, organize the storage area, and coordinating the sending and receiving of the care packages. Even though it’s a lot of work, Johnson sees it as a blessing. “I love helping people. Someone said, well, you’re doing it for free. Well, I just love the smile on their face. If I can put a smile on a person’s face, that’s all the pay I need. I want to give back.”
If interesting in getting in contact with Johnson to help volunteer, donate, or for more information, you can call (252) 883-0072, or email her at sjohnson.27823@gmail.com. Station 4 Faith and Hope is also on Facebook under Station 4 Faith and Hope Program.
