Twelve years ago in October, Susan Harris opened her first Quilt Lizzy location, on Warrenton’s East Market Street, with the slogan, “We finish your quilts.”
Much has happened since then. The business has received a number of honors, including Warren County Small Business of the Year and runner-up for the North Carolina Small Business of the Year.
A time of expansion
The past 12 years have meant a time of expansion for the business itself. In July of last year, Quilt Lizzy opened a new location, its fourth, in Ayden in Pitt County. Preparations involved renovating a 9,000-square-foot, 110-year-old building.
Harris is proud of the results: a quilt store downstairs and a large event space upstairs for not only Quilt Lizzy instructional programs, but also for community events.
Shortly after Christmas last year, sewing machine company Baby Lock approached Harris about carrying the line at Quilt Lizzy’s Wake Forest location, now on South Main Street.
The expansions and renovations allowed her to develop a standard look and layout for Quilt Lizzy stores to allow for maximum efficiency and best use of space.
Just a few years ago, the business reached another milestone. In 2017, Harris became one of the first quilt shop owners in the country to franchise, with a store in Jacksonville.
Over the years, Harris has adapted her Warrenton location to best meet the needs of quilters and others who love to sew, who include people from the local area and points beyond. She has said that people routinely drive 100 miles to her stores. Customers stop by when traveling between New York and Florida.
In the county seat, Quilt Lizzy expanded from its original location to include a space primarily dedicated to instruction and a showroom space.
Online sales have been strong as well, with orders shipped to North Carolina addresses as well as those in California, Florida, Iowa, Louisiana, West Virginia, Texas, Oklahoma and more.
Returning to its roots
Today, the instructional and training aspects of the Quilt Lizzy business have moved to the larger locations outside Warren County. As Harris worked to adapt her Warrenton location once again, she envisioned returning it to its roots as a niche location, a boutique-style store with fabric, thread, patterns and more in a convenient site.
To make this possible, Harris took the summer off to rework organization and create efficiencies. Quilt Lizzy’s Warrenton location will be housed in its former showroom at 132 S. Main St. The business will reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Harris envisions the local store as a place where people can stop and find what the need without having to travel a long distance.
At the heart of the business will be fabrics in solid colors and prints in all colors. Seasonal fabrics will also be available with designs inspired by Christmas, Halloween, the Fourth of July, and the seasons themselves. Fabric lines will include Moda, Northcott and Wilmington Prints.
Quilt Lizzy in Warrenton will also offer Brother, Baby Lock and Janome sewing machines, with one-on-one training.
Also available will be Arrow cabinets and chairs, patterns, thread, rulers, rotary cutters, notions, embroidery and sewing thread, stabilizer, buttons, fat quarters, wide backings, webbing and other quilting supplies.
If something is not available in Warrenton, it can be ordered from one of the other Quilt Lizzy locations.
“I want it to make it convenient for people to get their quilting supplies like they always have,” Harris said. “There is something for everyone, a variety of collections.”
While the Warrenton Quilt Lizzy draws many customers from the local area and Lake Gaston, a number of people discover the local store via online searches for quilting and sewing supplies.
Harris considers Warrenton to be a special place to operate a business, especially for the support of town government and the community in general.
“Opening here was one of the best decisions I have made,” she said. “Quilt Lizzy would never have happened if I didn’t come to Warrenton.”
Quilt Lizzy, located at 132 S. Main St., Warrenton, is open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Fridays, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information, visit quiltlizzy.com or call 252-257-7117.
