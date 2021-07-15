Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity, Inc. has formed a committee of Warren and Vance County citizens to discuss how to utilize federal funding projected to be allocated to the area as part of the American Rescue Plan developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The committee is considering how funding can be used to improve FVW’s four-county service area of Warren, Franklin, Vance and Granville in order to provide input from area residents to local and state officials.
FVW officials described the committee’s work as envisioning the kind of community that the local area should become in the future with the goal of providing input from area residents to local and state officials. The committee would like to address not only economic recovery and growth, but also improving opportunities for all citizens. Members hope to consider what can be done to help current and future generations.
Those who would like to join Franklin-Vance-Warren Opportunity’s committee should email abdulsmrasheed@fvwopp.com, doriswilliams@thebridgetech.org or uriahford@fvwopp.com.
