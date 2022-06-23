The Warrenton Board of Commissioners last week adopted a budget for fiscal year 2022-23 which holds the tax rate at 65 cents per $100 valuation.
The town’s last tax increase came in fiscal year 2018, when the tax rate rose from 61 cents to 65 cents per $100 valuation. Within the same time period, the taxable assessed value has increased from $70.9 million in fiscal year 2018 to an expected $76.1 million for the upcoming fiscal year.
The adopted budget reflects no changes from the proposed budget that Town Administrator Robert Davie presented during the board’s May 9 regular meeting.
The general fund budget of $1.4 million represents an increase of $85,160 from the budget for the current fiscal year.
Davie previously explained that inflation and costs of goods and services, especially gasoline, salary increases and cost of living adjustments were the primary causes for the rise in operating costs.
Based upon a recent salary study, the fiscal year 2023 budget brings salaries for the town administrator, finance director, public works director, chief of police and police officers to slightly above the minimum threshold of their respective job classifications. The budget also includes a 2 percent increases for all other employees who already exceed the minimums of their respective classifications.
The budget designates a non-recurring expense of $10,000 for the development of a Comprehensive Land Use Plan, changes to zoning ordinances to reflect North Carolina General Statute 160D (Local Planning and Development Regulation), updates to some existing town ordinances and creation of several new ordinances, such as tethering and adult establishments.
The budget for fiscal year 2023 appropriates $10,291 from fund balance, or cash reserves. Davie previously noted that until revaluation year of 2024-25, small amount may need to be appropriated from cash reserves as an alterative to raising taxes. He indicated that unrestricted fund balance is expected to increase from $842,000 to approximately $970,000.
The budget allocates $1.4 million for the water/sewer fund. Monthly in-town usage rates per 1,000 gallons will be $8.36 for water and $10 for sewer. Out-of-town monthly usage rates per 1,000 gallons will be $12.11 for water and $14.65 for sewer.
The budget allocates $827,390 for the waste water treatment plant. Expenses are shared by the towns of Warrenton and Norlina, and Warren County. The plant is operated by the town of Warrenton.
Davie previously indicated that the during the 2022-23 fiscal year, the town of Warrenton expects to continue its conversations and negotiations with Warren County over the 40-year lease, which expired on Dec. 31, 2021. He noted that under the current lease, Warren County is primarily responsible for obtaining funds for capital upgrades, but Warrenton is in the process of applying for grant funding upgrades from the Department of Environmental Quality.
Davie also told the board previously that Warrenton expects to conclude negotiations with the town of Norlina and Warren County over the WWTP operating agreement, which was last amended in 2005. He noted that the agreement allows for continued operation of the plant should the three parties not agree to a replacement contract.
The new fiscal year begins on July 1.
